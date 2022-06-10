Search
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) performance over the last week is recorded -3.94%

June 09, 2022, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) trading session started at the price of $53.15, that was -2.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.34 and dropped to $52.31 before settling in for the closing price of $53.55. A 52-week range for CAH has been $45.85 – $64.53.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 6.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 116.50%. With a float of $271.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 47300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.91, operating margin of +1.12, and the pretax margin is +0.20.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cardinal Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cardinal Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 491,700. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $49.17, taking the stock ownership to the 36,969 shares.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.52) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.38 while generating a return on equity of 34.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.67% during the next five years compared to -13.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.84 million, its volume of 1.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Cardinal Health Inc.’s (CAH) raw stochastic average was set at 21.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.02 in the near term. At $53.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.96.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Key Stats

There are 272,427K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.44 billion. As of now, sales total 162,467 M while income totals 611,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 44,836 M while its last quarter net income were -1,391 M.

Shaun Noe

