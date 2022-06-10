Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) performance over the last week is recorded -12.87%

June 09, 2022, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) trading session started at the price of $7.05, that was -12.87% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.0668 and dropped to $6.22 before settling in for the closing price of $7.15. A 52-week range for NEXT has been $2.08 – $8.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.40%. With a float of $119.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.33 million.

In an organization with 57 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NextDecade Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.20%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -28.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.19 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 68.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.98. However, in the short run, NextDecade Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.79. Second resistance stands at $7.35. The third major resistance level sits at $7.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.10.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

There are 127,882K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 808.03 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -22,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -11,440 K.

Sana Meer
