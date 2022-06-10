Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) last year’s performance of -13.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 09, 2022, with Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) stock priced at $19.23, down -4.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.23 and dropped to $18.275 before settling in for the closing price of $19.25. PK’s price has ranged from $15.57 to $22.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -13.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.10%. With a float of $230.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 80 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.96, operating margin of -12.11, and the pretax margin is -33.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 75,173. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,898 shares at a rate of $19.29, taking the stock ownership to the 34,594 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 20, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $17.73, making the entire transaction worth $177,300. This insider now owns 83,627 shares in total.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.70 while generating a return on equity of -9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.41 million, its volume of 2.38 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (PK) raw stochastic average was set at 54.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.93 in the near term. At $19.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.34 billion, the company has a total of 233,370K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,362 M while annual income is -459,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 479,000 K while its latest quarter income was -57,000 K.