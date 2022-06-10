Quotient Limited (QTNT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 53.61%

June 09, 2022, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) trading session started at the price of $0.43, that was 25.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5898 and dropped to $0.392 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. A 52-week range for QTNT has been $0.27 – $4.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 18.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.50%. With a float of $76.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 426 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.72, operating margin of -190.20, and the pretax margin is -245.61.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quotient Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 37,851. In this transaction Director of this company bought 28,894 shares at a rate of $1.31, taking the stock ownership to the 371,359 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Director bought 31,106 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $39,816. This insider now owns 342,465 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.27) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -250.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quotient Limited (QTNT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 13.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6178, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7418. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6125 in the near term. At $0.7000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8103. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4147, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3044. The third support level lies at $0.2169 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

There are 102,599K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 54.67 million. As of now, sales total 43,380 K while income totals -108,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,170 K while its last quarter net income were -44,820 K.