Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) 20 Days SMA touches 12.33%: The odds favor the bear

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) kicked off on June 09, 2022, at the price of $0.48, up 6.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.575 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Over the past 52 weeks, MARK has traded in a range of $0.38-$6.70.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -23.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 268.90%. With a float of $93.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 74 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.17, operating margin of -86.99, and the pretax margin is +171.86.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Remark Holdings Inc. is 11.34%, while institutional ownership is 13.50%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +171.81 while generating a return on equity of 250.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.92 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) raw stochastic average was set at 20.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5731, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9710. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5739 in the near term. At $0.6220, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6689. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4789, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4320. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3839.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 56.28 million has total of 105,158K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,990 K in contrast with the sum of 27,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,670 K and last quarter income was -25,430 K.