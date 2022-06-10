Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,505 M

June 09, 2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) trading session started at the price of $131.40, that was -1.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $133.69 and dropped to $129.12 before settling in for the closing price of $131.40. A 52-week range for TTWO has been $101.85 – $195.82.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 14.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.60%. With a float of $103.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7799 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.16, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 399,298. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,125 shares at a rate of $127.78, taking the stock ownership to the 95,572 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s President sold 152,373 for $138.64, making the entire transaction worth $21,125,390. This insider now owns 437,067 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.54% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 214.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.36.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 35.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $132.24 in the near term. At $135.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $136.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $123.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

There are 115,809K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.29 billion. As of now, sales total 3,505 M while income totals 418,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 930,000 K while its last quarter net income were 110,970 K.