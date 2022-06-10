The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.28% last month.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) kicked off on June 09, 2022, at the price of $313.56, down -3.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $314.1441 and dropped to $304.02 before settling in for the closing price of $314.68. Over the past 52 weeks, GS has traded in a range of $293.90-$426.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 11.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 140.30%. With a float of $341.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $351.20 million.

In an organization with 45100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 3,072,777. In this transaction Director of this company sold 158,554 shares at a rate of $19.38, taking the stock ownership to the 1,589,264 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 41,300 for $19.23, making the entire transaction worth $794,199. This insider now owns 1,846,300 shares in total.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $8.89) by $1.87. This company achieved a net margin of +33.64 while generating a return on equity of 21.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.85% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 51.52, a number that is poised to hit 8.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 40.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.09.

During the past 100 days, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $318.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $364.42. However, in the short run, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $310.90. Second resistance stands at $317.59. The third major resistance level sits at $321.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $300.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $297.34. The third support level lies at $290.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 106.31 billion has total of 343,447K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,339 M in contrast with the sum of 21,635 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,933 M and last quarter income was 3,939 M.