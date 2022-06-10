Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) with a beta value of 2.04 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Company News

On June 09, 2022, Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT) opened at $23.66, higher 0.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.765 and dropped to $23.62 before settling in for the closing price of $23.56. Price fluctuations for WBT have ranged from $22.90 to $25.18 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 1.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.30% at the time writing. With a float of $142.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.84, operating margin of +14.11, and the pretax margin is +6.41.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Welbilt Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 246,204. In this transaction EVP & CHRO of this company sold 10,382 shares at a rate of $23.71, taking the stock ownership to the 7,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel and Corp Secy sold 2,461 for $23.69, making the entire transaction worth $58,301. This insider now owns 33,768 shares in total.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.54 while generating a return on equity of 22.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Welbilt Inc. (WBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Welbilt Inc. (WBT)

Looking closely at Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Welbilt Inc.’s (WBT) raw stochastic average was set at 79.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.65. However, in the short run, Welbilt Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.79. Second resistance stands at $23.85. The third major resistance level sits at $23.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.50.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT) Key Stats

There are currently 143,180K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,547 M according to its annual income of 70,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 333,000 K and its income totaled 2,900 K.

