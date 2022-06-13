$16.91M in average volume shows that Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is heading in the right direction

On June 10, 2022, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) opened at $3.96, lower -0.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.03 and dropped to $3.82 before settling in for the closing price of $4.03. Price fluctuations for UEC have ranged from $1.89 to $6.60 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.80% at the time writing.

The firm has a total of 47 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 24, was worth 29,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.92, taking the stock ownership to the 74,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s President and CEO sold 109,220 for $2.28, making the entire transaction worth $248,563. This insider now owns 3,049,902 shares in total.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -13.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 86.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Uranium Energy Corp., UEC], we can find that recorded value of 21.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 14.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 39.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.16. The third major resistance level sits at $4.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.68.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

There are currently 283,015K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -14,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,190 K and its income totaled -5,480 K.