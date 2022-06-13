$3.44M in average volume shows that Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 10, 2022, with Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) stock priced at $8.01, down -14.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.75 and dropped to $7.03 before settling in for the closing price of $8.25. NUTX’s price has ranged from $1.86 to $52.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.20%. With a float of $24.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.27 million.

The firm has a total of 1500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nutex Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 231.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nutex Health Inc., NUTX], we can find that recorded value of 4.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Nutex Health Inc.’s (NUTX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 217.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 388.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.33. The third major resistance level sits at $9.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.76.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.32 billion, the company has a total of 48,445K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,790 K while annual income is -13,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,210 K while its latest quarter income was -16,760 K.