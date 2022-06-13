Search
Steve Mayer

A look at Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

A new trading day began on June 10, 2022, with Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) stock priced at $6.61, down -1.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.63 and dropped to $6.45 before settling in for the closing price of $6.65. NLY’s price has ranged from $6.18 to $9.63 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 318.80%. With a float of $1.46 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 171 employees.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 42.10%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 318.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.99% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Looking closely at Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY), its last 5-days average volume was 26.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 27.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.70. However, in the short run, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.62. Second resistance stands at $6.72. The third major resistance level sits at $6.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.26.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.38 billion, the company has a total of 1,461,012K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,836 M while annual income is 2,390 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,171 M while its latest quarter income was 2,022 M.

