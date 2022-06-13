A major move is in the offing as SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) market cap hits 5.60 billion

A new trading day began on June 10, 2022, with SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock priced at $5.97, down -2.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.25 and dropped to $5.85 before settling in for the closing price of $6.11. SOFI’s price has ranged from $4.82 to $24.65 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -149.50%. With a float of $635.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $852.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 33.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 200,027. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 33,455 shares at a rate of $5.98, taking the stock ownership to the 3,467,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 47,625 for $6.30, making the entire transaction worth $299,918. This insider now owns 3,433,546 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SoFi Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 58.07 million, its volume of 33.85 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.18 in the near term. At $6.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.38.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.60 billion, the company has a total of 915,824K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,088 M while annual income is -483,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 353,820 K while its latest quarter income was -110,360 K.