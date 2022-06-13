Search
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) volume exceeds 46.0 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

On June 10, 2022, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) opened at $15.09, lower -4.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.83 and dropped to $14.71 before settling in for the closing price of $15.47. Price fluctuations for AAL have ranged from $12.44 to $24.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.10% at the time writing. With a float of $642.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.50 million.

The firm has a total of 123400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.09, operating margin of -16.95, and the pretax margin is -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 56.00%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$2.4) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL], we can find that recorded value of 31.84 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 40.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.20. The third major resistance level sits at $16.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.22.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are currently 649,515K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,882 M according to its annual income of -1,993 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,899 M and its income totaled -1,635 M.

A look at Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) on June 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.74, plunging -3.09% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) volume hitting the figure of 2.99 million.

Shaun Noe -
June 10, 2022, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) trading session started at the price of $0.171, that was 11.27% jump from the session before....
Read more

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) volume exceeds 1.7 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 10, 2022, with Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX: AXU) stock priced at $0.80, up 11.32% from the previous...
Read more

