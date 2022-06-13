Can Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) hike of 3.03% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 10, 2022, with Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) stock priced at $1.23, up 7.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. HYMC’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $3.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.40%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 17.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 7,228,751. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 7,817,401 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 735,117 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 38,299 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $39,923. This insider now owns 8,552,518 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.78 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) saw its 5-day average volume 7.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 33.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 38.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 291.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5486, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1935. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4533 in the near term. At $1.5467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1067. The third support level lies at $1.0133 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 248.30 million, the company has a total of 197,030K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110,730 K while annual income is -88,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,170 K while its latest quarter income was -22,060 K.