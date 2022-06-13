Search
Sana Meer
Enservco Corporation (ENSV) last year’s performance of 94.34% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On June 10, 2022, Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) opened at $2.61, higher 17.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.35 and dropped to $2.55 before settling in for the closing price of $2.63. Price fluctuations for ENSV have ranged from $0.55 to $8.76 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -16.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.30% at the time writing. With a float of $11.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 88 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -43.42, operating margin of -75.32, and the pretax margin is -15.24.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Enservco Corporation is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 23.30%.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -15.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -2.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enservco Corporation (ENSV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30

Technical Analysis of Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Looking closely at Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Enservco Corporation’s (ENSV) raw stochastic average was set at 30.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 160.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 224.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.64. However, in the short run, Enservco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.44. Second resistance stands at $3.80. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.84.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Key Stats

There are currently 11,433K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,680 K according to its annual income of -2,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,027 K and its income totaled -177 K.

Newsletter

 

