Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 14.04 million

A new trading day began on June 10, 2022, with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) stock priced at $10.00, down -2.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.24 and dropped to $9.55 before settling in for the closing price of $10.19. ULCC’s price has ranged from $8.19 to $19.99 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.90%. With a float of $208.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5502 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.14, operating margin of -22.43, and the pretax margin is -6.99.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 22,917. In this transaction VP & CAO of this company sold 2,003 shares at a rate of $11.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s Sr. Vice President, Customers sold 1,000 for $11.27, making the entire transaction worth $11,271. This insider now owns 85,122 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.5 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.95 while generating a return on equity of -24.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Looking closely at Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), its last 5-days average volume was 4.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.23. However, in the short run, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.26. Second resistance stands at $10.59. The third major resistance level sits at $10.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.88.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.22 billion, the company has a total of 217,550K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,060 M while annual income is -102,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 605,000 K while its latest quarter income was -121,000 K.