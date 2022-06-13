Search
admin
admin

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 730,790 K

Top Picks

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) on June 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.20, plunging -0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.32 and dropped to $7.95 before settling in for the closing price of $8.07. Within the past 52 weeks, YMM’s price has moved between $4.12 and $22.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -87.70%. With a float of $705.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.46, operating margin of -82.00, and the pretax margin is -77.93.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -78.47 while generating a return on equity of -12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) saw its 5-day average volume 21.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 64.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.23 in the near term. At $8.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.49.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.92 billion based on 1,085,846K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 730,790 K and income totals -573,460 K. The company made 224,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -207,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) is expecting -40.95% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
June 10, 2022, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) trading session started at the price of $22.44, that was -15.63% drop from the session before....
Read more

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -14.53%

Shaun Noe -
On June 10, 2022, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) opened at $20.04, lower -4.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

IGC (India Globalization Capital Inc.) dropped -15.87 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 10, 2022, with India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) stock priced at $0.60, down -15.87% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.