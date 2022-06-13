Last month’s performance of -0.48% for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is certainly impressive

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) on June 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.36, plunging -5.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.36 and dropped to $6.17 before settling in for the closing price of $6.52. Within the past 52 weeks, CS’s price has moved between $6.07 and $10.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -11.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -163.50%. With a float of $2.48 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.62 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 51030 workers is very important to gauge.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.40% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

The latest stats from [Credit Suisse Group AG, CS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 29.2 million was superior to 12.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.42. The third major resistance level sits at $6.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.04. The third support level lies at $5.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.82 billion based on 2,650,748K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,041 M and income totals -1,805 M. The company made 5,617 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -295,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.