Last month’s performance of -7.11% for SES AI Corporation (SES) is certainly impressive

On June 10, 2022, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) opened at $4.74, lower -10.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.75 and dropped to $4.30 before settling in for the closing price of $4.80. Price fluctuations for SES have ranged from $4.30 to $11.47 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $210.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 126 employees.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.20%.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -9.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SES AI Corporation (SES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) saw its 5-day average volume 1.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 0.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.61 in the near term. At $4.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.00. The third support level lies at $3.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

There are currently 347,862K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -11,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -27,030 K.