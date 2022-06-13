Search
Sana Meer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) to new highs

Analyst Insights

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) kicked off on June 10, 2022, at the price of $1.77, down -19.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.7707 and dropped to $1.54 before settling in for the closing price of $1.95. Over the past 52 weeks, WEJO has traded in a range of $1.76-$19.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -283.20%. With a float of $69.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 296 employees.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Wejo Group Limited is 8.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.60%.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -283.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wejo Group Limited’s (WEJO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 68.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO)

Looking closely at Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Wejo Group Limited’s (WEJO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.6358, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.9370. However, in the short run, Wejo Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7138. Second resistance stands at $1.8576. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9445. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4831, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3962. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2524.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 184.60 million has total of 94,666K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,570 K in contrast with the sum of -217,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 570 K and last quarter income was -40,340 K.

