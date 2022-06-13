McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) kicked off at the price of $0.58: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 10, 2022, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) opened at $0.522, higher 5.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5799 and dropped to $0.522 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Price fluctuations for MUX have ranged from $0.46 to $1.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.00% at the time writing. With a float of $390.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $464.02 million.

The firm has a total of 430 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.94, operating margin of -27.43, and the pretax margin is -47.02.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 23.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,990. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 23,575 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 31,575 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 10,000 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $10,400. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -41.53 while generating a return on equity of -15.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [McEwen Mining Inc., MUX], we can find that recorded value of 1.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 21.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6598, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9015. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5985. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6182. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6564. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5406, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5024. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4827.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

There are currently 474,276K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 260.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 136,540 K according to its annual income of -56,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,540 K and its income totaled -19,330 K.