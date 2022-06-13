MULN (Mullen Automotive Inc.) dropped -5.00 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) kicked off on June 10, 2022, at the price of $1.13, down -5.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.21 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has traded in a range of $0.52-$15.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -536.60%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 760,875. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 750,000 shares at a rate of $1.01, taking the stock ownership to the 7,911,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $29,902. This insider now owns 8,611 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.33

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 95.46 million, its volume of 62.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 257.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5291, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9048. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1933 in the near term. At $1.2467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0133.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 398.90 million has total of 332,443K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -36,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -32,570 K.