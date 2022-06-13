No matter how cynical the overall market is Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) performance over the last week is recorded -76.21%

A new trading day began on June 10, 2022, with Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) stock priced at $2.42, up 9.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.22 and dropped to $2.35 before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. IMTE’s price has ranged from $2.57 to $38.48 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -56.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

In an organization with 13 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 3,707,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,685,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 210,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,685,000 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,707,000. This insider now owns 210,001 shares in total.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Integrated Media Technology Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 195.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.96 million. That was better than the volume of 1.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 518.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 266.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.76. However, in the short run, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.30. Second resistance stands at $3.69. The third major resistance level sits at $4.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.56.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.09 million, the company has a total of 9,329K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 150 K while annual income is -4,340 K.