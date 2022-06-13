No matter how cynical the overall market is, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) performance over the last week is recorded 253.26%

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) kicked off on June 10, 2022, at the price of $1.05, up 16.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.63 and dropped to $0.8944 before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has traded in a range of $0.25-$3.64.

While this was happening, with a float of $33.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.27 million.

The firm has a total of 236 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.23, operating margin of -12.33, and the pretax margin is -69.16.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 46.62%, while institutional ownership is 2.62%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -68.46 while generating a return on equity of -46.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., PBTS], we can find that recorded value of 73.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 76.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 428.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 197.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3600, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6961. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6552. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0104. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3908. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9196, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5392. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1840.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 73.16 million has total of 9,175K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,090 K in contrast with the sum of -9,340 K annual income.