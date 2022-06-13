No matter how cynical the overall market is, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) performance over the last week is recorded -6.06%

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) kicked off on June 10, 2022, at the price of $28.33, down -1.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.64 and dropped to $27.71 before settling in for the closing price of $28.87. Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has traded in a range of $19.25-$179.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 58.30%. With a float of $742.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $901.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10422 employees.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,172,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $29.31, taking the stock ownership to the 92,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 1,608 for $25.83, making the entire transaction worth $41,535. This insider now owns 25,900 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.44) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 173.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Looking closely at Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), its last 5-days average volume was 14.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 20.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.75.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.43. Second resistance stands at $30.50. The third major resistance level sits at $31.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.57.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.00 billion has total of 900,552K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 55,000 K in contrast with the sum of -4,688 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 95,000 K and last quarter income was -1,593 M.