No matter how cynical the overall market is, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) performance over the last week is recorded 22.34%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) on June 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.21, soaring 6.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.48 and dropped to $2.21 before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. Within the past 52 weeks, RLX’s price has moved between $1.16 and $9.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 144.40%. With a float of $581.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.34 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1235 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +26.98, and the pretax margin is +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Tobacco industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33 and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Looking closely at RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), its last 5-days average volume was 17.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 12.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 40.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.53. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.45. Second resistance stands at $2.60. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.91.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.34 billion based on 1,553,316K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,337 M and income totals 317,720 K. The company made 270,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 111,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.