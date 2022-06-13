Search
Now that Agenus Inc.’s volume has hit 3.59 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) kicked off on June 10, 2022, at the price of $1.59, down -10.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.615 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has traded in a range of $1.40-$6.79.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 67.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.00%. With a float of $242.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.31 million.

In an organization with 441 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Agenus Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 118,346. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 38,679 shares at a rate of $3.06, taking the stock ownership to the 61,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 19, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,400,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $16,800,000. This insider now owns 20,881,000 shares in total.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9022, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3492. However, in the short run, Agenus Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5667. Second resistance stands at $1.6733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7317. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3433. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2367.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 443.20 million has total of 270,991K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 295,670 K in contrast with the sum of -23,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,940 K and last quarter income was -48,330 K.

