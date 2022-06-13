Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) 20 Days SMA touches -9.90%: The odds favor the bear

On June 10, 2022, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) opened at $3.67, lower -5.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.8491 and dropped to $3.615 before settling in for the closing price of $3.86. Price fluctuations for NU have ranged from $3.26 to $12.24 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.80% at the time writing. With a float of $2.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.79 billion.

The firm has a total of 6068 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.78, operating margin of -12.28, and the pretax margin is -12.28.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 8.21%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -11.91 while generating a return on equity of -6.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nu Holdings Ltd., NU], we can find that recorded value of 25.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 19.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 4.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.94. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.32.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

There are currently 4,609,989K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,698 M according to its annual income of -164,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 877,270 K and its income totaled -45,100 K.