Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) with a beta value of 0.65 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 10, 2022, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) opened at $1.61, lower -17.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.3246 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. Price fluctuations for QTT have ranged from $0.64 to $21.30 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 137.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 88.70% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1110 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.79, operating margin of -29.94, and the pretax margin is -28.43.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Qutoutiao Inc. is 6.09%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -28.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -25.11

Technical Analysis of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)

Looking closely at Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT), its last 5-days average volume was 5.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Qutoutiao Inc.’s (QTT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 244.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 158.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1624, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7787. However, in the short run, Qutoutiao Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6385. Second resistance stands at $1.8669. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0239. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2531, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0961. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8677.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) Key Stats

There are currently 30,743K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 65.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 680,980 K according to its annual income of -194,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 146,330 K and its income totaled -48,930 K.