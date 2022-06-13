Search
Shaun Noe
Recent developments with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.80 cents.

Company News

On June 10, 2022, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) opened at $4.81, lower -3.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.82 and dropped to $4.74 before settling in for the closing price of $4.95. Price fluctuations for ITUB have ranged from $3.59 to $5.88 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -4.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.20% at the time writing. With a float of $5.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.79 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 100600 workers is very important to gauge.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.18 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

The latest stats from [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 44.93 million was inferior to 48.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 37.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.86. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.70. The third support level lies at $4.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

There are currently 9,800,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,259 M according to its annual income of 4,959 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,505 M and its income totaled 1,273 M.

No matter how cynical the overall market is Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) performance over the last week is recorded -7.80%

Shaun Noe -
Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) on June 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.79, plunging -2.83% from the previous trading...
Read more

$919.13K in average volume shows that Regis Corporation (RGS) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
June 10, 2022, Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) trading session started at the price of $0.7901, that was 16.26% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) posted a 16.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 10, 2022, with Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) stock priced at $0.2044, up 16.62% from the previous...
Read more

