RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) average volume reaches $89.45K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 10, 2022, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) opened at $15.00, lower -52.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.45 and dropped to $9.00 before settling in for the closing price of $7.15. Price fluctuations for REDU have ranged from $2.08 to $17.50 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $16.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3621 employees.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by -$0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of 125.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.57% during the next five years compared to 36.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69

Technical Analysis of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

Looking closely at RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s (REDU) raw stochastic average was set at 21.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 333.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 177.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.03. However, in the short run, RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.67. Second resistance stands at $5.92. The third major resistance level sits at $7.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.54.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) Key Stats

There are currently 59,250K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 84.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -38,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 256,653 K and its income totaled -52,662 K.