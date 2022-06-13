Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) kicked off on June 10, 2022, at the price of $3.45, up 9.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.86 and dropped to $3.14 before settling in for the closing price of $3.52. Over the past 52 weeks, SJ has traded in a range of $1.75-$8.41.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.00%. With a float of $16.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 285 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.46, operating margin of +15.93, and the pretax margin is +15.01.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Scienjoy Holding Corporation is 58.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +14.41 while generating a return on equity of 42.73.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s (SJ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83

Technical Analysis of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s (SJ) raw stochastic average was set at 37.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.09 in the near term. At $4.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.65.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 122.30 million has total of 32,118K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 261,960 K in contrast with the sum of 26,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80,190 K and last quarter income was -10,180 K.