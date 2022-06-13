Search
admin
admin

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 212,200 K

Top Picks

A new trading day began on June 10, 2022, with Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) stock priced at $1.76, down -12.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.78 and dropped to $1.57 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. SMFR’s price has ranged from $1.49 to $15.21 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.90%. With a float of $178.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.37 million.

In an organization with 1200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sema4 Holdings Corp. is 46.60%, while institutional ownership is 29.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 192,480. In this transaction President & Chief R&D Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.92, taking the stock ownership to the 243,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,128 for $1.75, making the entire transaction worth $5,475. This insider now owns 32,107 shares in total.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.21 million. That was better than the volume of 1.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2244, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8462. However, in the short run, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7233. Second resistance stands at $1.8567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3033.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 686.59 million, the company has a total of 377,249K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 212,200 K while annual income is -245,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 53,940 K while its latest quarter income was -76,900 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...

A major move is in the offing as Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) market cap hits 51.38 billion

Steve Mayer -
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) on June 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $75.79, plunging -4.87% from the previous trading...
Read more

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 10.41% last month.

Shaun Noe -
June 10, 2022, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) trading session started at the price of $35.97, that was -12.48% drop from the session before....
Read more

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) last year’s performance of 9.35% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On June 10, 2022, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) opened at $61.01, lower -0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.