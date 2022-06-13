Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) posted a -10.54% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) kicked off on June 10, 2022, at the price of $8.31, down -1.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.39 and dropped to $8.12 before settling in for the closing price of $8.45. Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has traded in a range of $7.23-$11.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -6.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 110.30%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37037 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.10, operating margin of +19.36, and the pretax margin is +4.15.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 1,068,067. In this transaction Executive VP, Global R&D of this company sold 130,000 shares at a rate of $8.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,387 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s EVP, North America Commercial sold 6,993 for $7.37, making the entire transaction worth $51,515. This insider now owns 165,381 shares in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.63 while generating a return on equity of 4.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 39.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Looking closely at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA), its last 5-days average volume was 8.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 33.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.82. However, in the short run, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.43. Second resistance stands at $8.55. The third major resistance level sits at $8.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.62 billion has total of 1,103,330K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,878 M in contrast with the sum of 417,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,661 M and last quarter income was -955,000 K.