$1.21M in average volume shows that AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) is heading in the right direction

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) on June 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.20, plunging -12.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.31 and dropped to $4.71 before settling in for the closing price of $5.44. Within the past 52 weeks, AVPT’s price has moved between $3.88 and $12.55.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -68.70%. With a float of $109.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1934 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.91, operating margin of -27.87, and the pretax margin is -17.09.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AvePoint Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 35.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 203,626. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 32,000 shares at a rate of $6.36, taking the stock ownership to the 154,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 39,000 for $6.43, making the entire transaction worth $250,938. This insider now owns 172,000 shares in total.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -18.35 while generating a return on equity of -13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Trading Performance Indicators

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 274.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT)

The latest stats from [AvePoint Inc., AVPT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.04 million was inferior to 1.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, AvePoint Inc.’s (AVPT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.53. The third major resistance level sits at $5.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.33. The third support level lies at $3.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 876.82 million based on 182,811K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 191,910 K and income totals -33,250 K. The company made 50,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.