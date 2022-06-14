12.41% volatility in Exicure Inc. (XCUR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 13, 2022, Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) opened at $0.135, lower -4.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.145 and dropped to $0.125 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Price fluctuations for XCUR have ranged from $0.09 to $1.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -155.70% at the time writing. With a float of $105.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40 employees.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Exicure Inc. is 24.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 285,151. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,472,126 shares at a rate of $0.19, taking the stock ownership to the 8,449,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,268,619 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $303,200. This insider now owns 5,064,703 shares in total.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -176.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Exicure Inc. (XCUR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Exicure Inc. (XCUR)

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) saw its 5-day average volume 19.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 12.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Exicure Inc.’s (XCUR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1451, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5076. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1390 in the near term. At $0.1520, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1590. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1190, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1120. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0990.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) Key Stats

There are currently 122,806K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total -480 K according to its annual income of -64,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,570 K and its income totaled -8,350 K.