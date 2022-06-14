15.05% volatility in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 13, 2022, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) trading session started at the price of $8.13, that was -15.52% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.44 and dropped to $7.21 before settling in for the closing price of $9.15. A 52-week range for INDO has been $2.61 – $86.99.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.80%. With a float of $1.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.69, operating margin of -248.78, and the pretax margin is -248.04.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is 76.98%, while institutional ownership is 5.60%.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -248.04 while generating a return on equity of -60.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82 and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s (INDO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 282.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.38 in the near term. At $9.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.92.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Key Stats

There are 7,647K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 61.99 million. As of now, sales total 2,450 K while income totals -6,050 K.