16.56% volatility in VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 13, 2022, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) opened at $2.32, lower -13.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.32 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $2.20. Price fluctuations for VVPR have ranged from $0.98 to $8.43 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 4.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.30% at the time writing. With a float of $8.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 255 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.07, operating margin of -22.87, and the pretax margin is -19.98.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VivoPower International PLC is 60.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -18.73 while generating a return on equity of -26.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

The latest stats from [VivoPower International PLC, VVPR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was superior to 0.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) raw stochastic average was set at 48.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 178.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.54. The third major resistance level sits at $2.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.15.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Key Stats

There are currently 18,506K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 40,410 K according to its annual income of -7,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,617 K and its income totaled -1,446 K.