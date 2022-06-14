-39.21% percent quarterly performance for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is not indicative of the underlying story

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) kicked off on June 13, 2022, at the price of $0.138, down -13.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1425 and dropped to $0.1295 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Over the past 52 weeks, CSCW has traded in a range of $0.11-$1.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -33.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.10%. With a float of $117.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 55 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 17.83%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 54.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Looking closely at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW), its last 5-days average volume was 11.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 2.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 212.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1496, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4369. However, in the short run, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1386. Second resistance stands at $0.1470. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1516. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1256, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1210. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1126.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.41 million has total of 114,412K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,780 K in contrast with the sum of -8,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,183 K and last quarter income was -2,144 K.