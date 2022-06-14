$5.40M in average volume shows that Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 13, 2022, with Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) stock priced at $6.58, down -11.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.75 and dropped to $6.05 before settling in for the closing price of $6.98. JMIA’s price has ranged from $4.47 to $32.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.40%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4484 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jumia Technologies AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) saw its 5-day average volume 3.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 20.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.58 in the near term. At $7.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.62. The third support level lies at $5.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 606.34 million, the company has a total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 177,930 K while annual income is -226,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 47,590 K while its latest quarter income was -69,460 K.