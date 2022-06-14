Search
Shaun Noe
$5.40M in average volume shows that Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is heading in the right direction

Company News

A new trading day began on June 13, 2022, with Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) stock priced at $6.58, down -11.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.75 and dropped to $6.05 before settling in for the closing price of $6.98. JMIA’s price has ranged from $4.47 to $32.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.40%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4484 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jumia Technologies AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) saw its 5-day average volume 3.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 20.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.58 in the near term. At $7.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.62. The third support level lies at $5.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 606.34 million, the company has a total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 177,930 K while annual income is -226,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 47,590 K while its latest quarter income was -69,460 K.

Newsletter

 

Vistra Corp. (VST) posted a -11.29% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) kicked off on June 13, 2022, at the price of $25.00, down -7.63% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

$5.05M in average volume shows that Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On June 13, 2022, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) opened at $62.13, lower -6.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) performance over the last week is recorded -31.30%

Shaun Noe -
June 13, 2022, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) trading session started at the price of $6.07, that was -11.88% drop from the session...
Read more

