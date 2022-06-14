Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) on June 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.03, plunging -9.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.53 and dropped to $28.35 before settling in for the closing price of $31.74. Within the past 52 weeks, TDOC’s price has moved between $27.38 and $174.32.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 75.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 49.00%. With a float of $158.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.53 million.

The firm has a total of 5100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.96, operating margin of -11.76, and the pretax margin is -18.92.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 92,012. In this transaction CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of this company sold 2,888 shares at a rate of $31.86, taking the stock ownership to the 80,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director sold 410 for $31.18, making the entire transaction worth $12,784. This insider now owns 43,470 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$41.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.56) by -$41.02. This company achieved a net margin of -21.09 while generating a return on equity of -2.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -43.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teladoc Health Inc., TDOC], we can find that recorded value of 5.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.35. The third major resistance level sits at $32.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.63.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.84 billion based on 161,183K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,033 M and income totals -428,790 K. The company made 565,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,675 M in sales during its previous quarter.

