A major move is in the offing as Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) market cap hits 2.92 billion

A new trading day began on June 13, 2022, with Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) stock priced at $4.80, down -2.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.98 and dropped to $4.63 before settling in for the closing price of $4.97. JOBY’s price has ranged from $3.61 to $14.33 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.00%. With a float of $254.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $603.89 million.

The firm has a total of 1124 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 43.18%, while institutional ownership is 25.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 312,627. In this transaction CEO and Chief Architect of this company bought 55,137 shares at a rate of $5.67, taking the stock ownership to the 54,514,028 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 55,137 for $5.67, making the entire transaction worth $312,627. This insider now owns 60,196,805 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Joby Aviation Inc., JOBY], we can find that recorded value of 6.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 35.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.16. The third major resistance level sits at $5.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.30.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.92 billion, the company has a total of 606,458K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -180,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -62,320 K.