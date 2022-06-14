Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) average volume reaches $7.85M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 13, 2022, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) opened at $98.26, lower -5.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.85 and dropped to $95.65 before settling in for the closing price of $101.88. Price fluctuations for AMAT have ranged from $101.33 to $167.06 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.40% at the time writing. With a float of $867.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $878.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.23, operating margin of +31.22, and the pretax margin is +29.36.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 45,838,409. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $152.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,668,504 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s SVP, Operations & Quality sold 40,000 for $134.83, making the entire transaction worth $5,393,077. This insider now owns 312,509 shares in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2022, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.85) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +25.53 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.17% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Looking closely at Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), its last 5-days average volume was 6.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.20.

During the past 100 days, Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.81. However, in the short run, Applied Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $98.23. Second resistance stands at $100.14. The third major resistance level sits at $101.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $91.83.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Key Stats

There are currently 869,947K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 88.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,063 M according to its annual income of 5,888 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,245 M and its income totaled 1,536 M.