Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.33% last month.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) kicked off on June 13, 2022, at the price of $14.14, down -12.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.32 and dropped to $12.50 before settling in for the closing price of $15.07. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCT has traded in a range of $12.12-$65.00.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -9.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -117.80%. With a float of $22.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 177 employees.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 324,000. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer & COO of this company sold 8,100 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 594,448 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer & COO sold 3,633 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $145,328. This insider now owns 602,548 shares in total.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.94 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.44) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -1647.98 while generating a return on equity of -65.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (ARCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.53, a number that is poised to hit -1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.18.

During the past 100 days, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (ARCT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.17 in the near term. At $15.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.52. The third support level lies at $10.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 396.10 million has total of 26,419K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,400 K in contrast with the sum of -203,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,240 K and last quarter income was -51,170 K.