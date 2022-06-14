ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) kicked off at the price of $6.86: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

June 13, 2022, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) trading session started at the price of $7.42, that was -8.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.42 and dropped to $6.84 before settling in for the closing price of $7.49. A 52-week range for ARR has been $7.14 – $12.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 101.40%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01, was worth 364,179. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 33,700 shares at a rate of $10.81, taking the stock ownership to the 55,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Co-CEO and President sold 28,763 for $10.80, making the entire transaction worth $310,750. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR], we can find that recorded value of 3.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.62. The third major resistance level sits at $7.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.08.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

There are 103,170K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 719.07 million. As of now, sales total 80,790 K while income totals 15,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 33,340 K while its last quarter net income were -66,430 K.