BlackBerry Limited (BB) 20 Days SMA touches -13.64%: The odds favor the bear

On June 13, 2022, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) opened at $5.30, lower -7.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.36 and dropped to $5.12 before settling in for the closing price of $5.54. Price fluctuations for BB have ranged from $4.70 to $14.75 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -11.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.10% at the time writing. With a float of $566.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $575.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3325 employees.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 390,558. In this transaction Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of this company sold 68,519 shares at a rate of $5.70, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 02, when Company’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 16,194 for $6.90, making the entire transaction worth $111,739. This insider now owns 68,519 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2021, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Looking closely at BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), its last 5-days average volume was 9.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 9.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.30. However, in the short run, BlackBerry Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.29. Second resistance stands at $5.44. The third major resistance level sits at $5.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.81.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

There are currently 577,169K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 718,000 K according to its annual income of 12,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 185,000 K and its income totaled 144,000 K.