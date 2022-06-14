Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.56% last month.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) kicked off on June 13, 2022, at the price of $73.86, down -2.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.33 and dropped to $73.30 before settling in for the closing price of $75.09. Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has traded in a range of $53.22-$78.61.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 19.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 178.00%. With a float of $2.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.15 billion.

In an organization with 32200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.69, operating margin of +20.57, and the pretax margin is +17.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 4,867,850. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 65,000 shares at a rate of $74.89, taking the stock ownership to the 308,627 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s Board Chair and CEO sold 25,000 for $71.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,788,000. This insider now owns 581,524 shares in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.91) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +15.08 while generating a return on equity of 18.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 178.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.43% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 14.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 71.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.15. However, in the short run, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.17. Second resistance stands at $74.77. The third major resistance level sits at $75.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.71. The third support level lies at $72.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 158.51 billion has total of 2,129,064K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,385 M in contrast with the sum of 6,994 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,648 M and last quarter income was 1,278 M.