Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) is expecting 33.56% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) kicked off on June 13, 2022, at the price of $4.85, up 28.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.18 and dropped to $4.7822 before settling in for the closing price of $4.55. Over the past 52 weeks, CISO has traded in a range of $2.61-$50.00.

While this was happening, with a float of $48.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 184 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.94, operating margin of -116.90, and the pretax margin is -258.51.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is 69.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.43%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -258.51 while generating a return on equity of -236.96.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s (CISO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 45.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 1.95 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s (CISO) raw stochastic average was set at 39.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 300.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 192.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.09 in the near term. At $8.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.30.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 689.07 million has total of 124,705K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,140 K in contrast with the sum of -39,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,330 K and last quarter income was -7,940 K.