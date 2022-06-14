Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 448,500 K

On June 13, 2022, Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) opened at $40.00, lower -12.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.15 and dropped to $35.7525 before settling in for the closing price of $41.59. Price fluctuations for CMP have ranged from $40.20 to $75.44 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -6.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -51.70% at the time writing. With a float of $33.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.10 million.

In an organization with 2223 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.77, operating margin of +10.15, and the pretax margin is +4.43.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compass Minerals International Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 26,226. In this transaction Director of this company bought 600 shares at a rate of $43.71, taking the stock ownership to the 3,835 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Director bought 250 for $42.36, making the entire transaction worth $10,590. This insider now owns 250 shares in total.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.91) by -$0.58. This company achieved a net margin of +4.13 while generating a return on equity of 9.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, Compass Minerals International Inc.’s (CMP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.14. However, in the short run, Compass Minerals International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.12. Second resistance stands at $41.84. The third major resistance level sits at $43.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.33.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) Key Stats

There are currently 34,148K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,374 M according to its annual income of 59,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 448,500 K and its income totaled -12,100 K.