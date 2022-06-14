Search
Curis Inc. (CRIS) volume exceeds 6.0 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

On June 13, 2022, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) opened at $0.94, higher 5.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $0.91 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. Price fluctuations for CRIS have ranged from $0.70 to $9.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.30% at the time writing. With a float of $85.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.64 million.

The firm has a total of 60 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.74, operating margin of -395.01, and the pretax margin is -426.67.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Curis Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 9,499. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,094 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 64,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,406 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $7,651. This insider now owns 67,971 shares in total.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -426.67 while generating a return on equity of -41.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Curis Inc. (CRIS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Curis Inc., CRIS], we can find that recorded value of 7.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0525, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1556. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8033.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Key Stats

There are currently 91,645K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 102.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,650 K according to its annual income of -45,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,060 K and its income totaled -16,110 K.

